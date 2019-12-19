|
Dorothy "Dottie" Marie Minnich
Oxnard - Dorothy "Dottie" Marie Minnich, born March 11, 1926 in Bard, California died peacefully in her home in Oxnard December 16, 2019. F. Philip Minnich (1923-2015), her husband for 66 years, preceded her in death. She is fondly remembered by her children Christi (and David) Hovis, Marti Minnich (and Kent Snyder), John (and Shirley) Minnich, Laura (and Pat) Adams, Joel (and Maria) Minnich; grandchildren Chelsey, Teresa, Alan, James, Nathan, Allison, Troy, Ryan, Ashley, Shannon; great granddaughters Riley and Charlotte; and extended family members. All of us loved visiting her in Oxnard with access to a beautiful beach where we would walk, swim, boogie-board, and play on the dunes. We all spent countless hours sitting at the round oak table eating, talking, playing games, and watching the sunsets.
At 93 years of age, her friends often commented about her wit, ability to spin a story, her joyful attitude and zest for living. She played bridge with quite a few groups in the local area. She had dear friends from church activities at First Presbyterian Church of Oxnard, Shadow Hills Presbyterian Church, North Hollywood Presbyterian Church, and her high school youth group at El Cajon Presbyterian Church. In her later years, Dottie's friendship with Betsy Harry grew as Betsy helped her in oh-so-many ways when Dottie needed assistance.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 26, 2019