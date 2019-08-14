|
|
Dorothy Marie Moon
Ojai - Dorothy Marie Moon, beloved wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully at her home in Ojai, Ca., with family by her side on August 6, 2019.
Dorothy was born in Oxnard, Ca. on February 23, 1922 to Evelyn (Salkeld) and Gustav Maulhardt (son of Augusta and Heinrich Maulhardt), one of the original pioneering families of the Oxnard area, part of a farming legacy that spanned over 130 years.
She enjoyed her childhood on the Oxnard plain with her family, neighboring farm families and friends.
Dorothy attended grade school and high school in Oxnard, Ca. and later attended Ventura College. She worked for Port Hueneme Naval Base as a typist. Dorothy met her husband of 52 years, John D. Moon Sr. while visiting her brother and sister-in-law in San Francisco at a USO dance. Dorothy and John were married in Woodward, Oklahoma in 1943.
They settled in Santa Paula, Ca. to raise their family. Pooling their talents, in 1951, Dorothy and John designed and built their family home in Santa Paula where they lived for over 20 years. Once again, calling on those same talents, in 1972, they designed and built their home in Ojai, Ca. Where they resided for their remaining years.
Mom was a devout Catholic and attended Santa Clara, St. Sebastian, and St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Mom donated many hours to the Catholic school and church. She enjoyed serving others.
Dorothy was a gifted artist. She enjoyed oil painting, and water color. Dorothy's art talent was extraordinary. She loved to share her talents with others and enjoyed teaching others art. She was ahead of her time by showing and selling her art in many local shows. She was an avid gardener and loved working in her flower garden and yard.
Dorothy enjoyed vacationing with her family throughout the years in the Sierra Mountains at Bass Lake, Ca.
Dorothy leaves behind her children John Jr., Roger (Jadene), Cathy, and Richard(Denette) Moon. Her grandchildren Robert, Ryan, Cord, Evan, Cyle (Vanessa), Callen and Clayton Moon. Great grandchildren Kaylee, Kendelle, Wyatt and Frances Moon. Nephews and nieces Mike (Leslie) Maulhardt, Susan (Robert) McPherson, Sally (Kenny) Molenhouse, Lesley (John) Brabyn; Great nephews and nieces Tom Maulhardt, Christie (David) Vaughn, Stacy Davis, Jesse Davis, Jocelyn Hunter(Carson),Trevor Brabyn, Tony Barnes. Great great nephews and nieces Joseph Davis, Jordan Cole and Muireall Hunter.
Dorothy is predeceased by spouse John D. Moon Sr., parents Evelyn and Gustav Maulhardt, and siblings Joseph Maulhardt (Marjorie), sister Gabrielle Barnes, and nephew Jeffrey Barnes.
Services will be held:
Rosary and Mass
Saint Thomas Aquinas Church
185 St Thomas Dr, Ojai, CA 93023
Friday August 16, 2019
Rosary 1:00 PM
Mass 2:00 PM
Funeral
Pierce Brothers Santa Paula Cemetery
380 Cemetery Rd, Santa Paula, CA 93060
Saturday August 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Luncheon after Funeral
Flight 126 Cafe
824 E Santa Maria St, Santa Paula, CA 93060
Saturday August 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Flowers are always welcome, however; if you'd like in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Ojai Humane Society, 402 Bryant St, Ojai, CA 93023 or Catholic Charities Of Ventura County,303 N Ventura Ave # A, Ventura, CA 93001.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 14, 2019