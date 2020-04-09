Services
Ted Mayr Funeral Home
3150 Loma Vista Road
Ventura, CA 93003
(805) 643-9977
Dorothy Pauline (Maxey) Benson

Dorothy Pauline (Maxey) Benson Obituary
Dorothy Pauline (Maxey) Benson

Ventura - Dorothy Pauline Maxey Benson, 95, of Ventura, died Friday, April 3, 2020. She was born in San Francisco, CA on October 18, 1924. Her early years were spent in San Francisco. Then at around 12 years old she moved to Bell, CA where she went to Jr. High and then graduated from Bell High School in 1942. She received an AA from LA City College in June 1945.

In August 1945, Dorothy met the love of her life, Gordon Benson and married him on February 3, 1946. Gordon passed away on August 20, 2012 and she missed him terribly.

Dorothy was a stay at home wife and mother until May 7, 1974. She went to work for Ralph's Grocery Co. for 10 years and then retired.

Dorothy was an avid sports fan! She loved her football, baseball and hockey! She loved to water ski, play golf, tennis and loved walking!

She is survived by her four children, Richard Benson (former wife Aurora), Donna (Chuck) Sheardown, Jane (Ralph) Ninfo and Karen (James) Lucky; seventeen grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. She is also survived by two sister-in-laws and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Ted Mayr Funeral Home, 3150 Loma Vista Road, Ventura, CA 93003. Condolences may be sent to TedMayrFuneralHome.com.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
