Dorsey Theodore Shoemaker
Oxnard - Dorsey Theodore Shoemaker of Oxnard, California passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 19, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was 85 years old. Dorsey was born on August 15, 1933 in Hollywood, California to Dorsey T. Shoemaker and Marie Rife. He was the second of four children. At the age of 13, he traveled on his own by train to Wyoming where he lived for most of his teenage years. He had a special place in his heart for Wyoming and that experience shaped him into the adventurous self-made man that he was. Dorsey served his country during the Korean War. On August 31, 1957 he married his wife of 61 years, Dolores J. Ayala. They settled in Oxnard in 1960 and raised four children together. Dorsey worked for the Lathers' and Carpenters' Unions before starting his own lath and plaster business with his two sons and brother-in-law Al Ayala.
Dorsey enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing golf and going to the casino with Dolores. He loved to play cards and would always have a game of cribbage going whenever anyone came to visit. Dorsey was generous and dependable. He will be remembered most for his wonderful sense of humor, infectious smile and love of making people laugh. He was always ready with a joke or story to tell.
Dorsey will be deeply missed by his family including his beloved wife Dolores J. Shoemaker, Daughters-Dorothy Kathy Palomares (Joe) and Donna Harwood (Tim), Sons-Dr. Ronald Shoemaker (Mary) and Kenneth Shoemaker (Lisa), 10 Grandchildren-Mathew, Jacob, Miranda, Jeremy, Adam, Michael, Myles, Joshua, Morgan, Joseph, 2 Great Grandchildren-Bentley and Noah, Brother-Mike Shoemaker (Kathy), Brother-in-Law- Al Ayala, and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his parents Dorsey T. Shoemaker and Marie Rife, and sisters Betty Hayes and Patricia Shoemaker.
Family and friends are invited to attend visitation to be held from 4:00pm to 10:00pm with a rosary to follow at 7:00pm on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel located at 629 South A Street in Oxnard. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00am on Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church located at 2511 South C Street in Oxnard.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 3, 2019
