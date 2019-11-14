|
Dotti Drew
One year ago our beloved "Grandma Dot" transcended this earthly experience on November 15th, 2018 with her loving family by her side. Born Dorothy Elaine Leroux on May 15, 1923 in Baltimore, Maryland to John George Leroux and Edessa Scallorn-Leroux. Her father's life-long career with Wilson Meat Packing Company moved them to Beverly Hills, California when she was eight years old. This is where Dotti was raised and called home. She graduated from Beverly Hills High School in 1941 and then graduated from Sawyer Business School. Her first job was at Douglas Aircraft in Santa Monica, until she left there to work at Music Corporation of America in Beverly Hills where she was the executive secretary for famous talent agent, Irving "Swifty" Lazar. Dotti worked as Lazar's secretary for several years at MCA and then at a small independent studio in Hollywood, Eagle-Lyon, when he left MCA and took her with him.
During this time she met Clarence Bramblet Pickrell, "Pic", whom she married in 1947. Together they had three children: Alden Gay Jennings, Bruce Murphy Pickrell and Linda Joy Jones. Pic and Dotti were married on the Bride & Groom Radio Show, where they won a contest and were treated to a honeymoon in Casper, Wyoming. Once married, she became a devoted homemaker, staying home to raise her children.
Dotti remarried along the way and shared life and love with Chuck Eastman of Camarillo, Robert Drew of St. George, Utah, and their beautiful families. She was involved in the Ventura County Master Chorale, Ventura County Symphony Orchestra, LPCC, Republican Women's Association, Welcome Wagon, and enjoyed working for Leisure Technology as the first Recreation Director for Camarillo's Leisure Village in 1973, setting the tone for what is now a 2200-home thriving retirement community.
Dotti lived 95 wonderful and adventurous years with many notable accomplishments along the way; perhaps the most impressive was her life-long faith in the Lord and her unwavering commitment to God and Christian Science. She lived her faith daily through her words, actions and relationships. She was a Spiritual being and a true example of grace, unconditional love and acceptance of this human experience.
She leaves behind her three children, Gay, Bruce and Linda, her nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many beloved friends.
We love you, miss you, and hold you forever in our hearts, Grandma Dot.
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019