Douglas Charles Crowe
- - April 10 1923 - July 20, 2019
Doug Crowe, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully at his home. He was 96.
A native Californian, Doug was known by family and friends as one of the kindest, most grateful and humble gentleman with a zest for life. He was a passionate stamp collector where his love of stamps began in his young childhood. He was an advocate for education, and a patriot whose thoughtfulness and positive outlook on life were a joy to all around him.
Doug was born to William Crowe and Marie Mann Crowe on April 10, 1923. He was the youngest of three brothers and grew up in Alhambra. Doug served his country with honor during World War II as a member of the Navy. After receiving his Bachelor's and Master's Degree in education from USC, Doug was a well loved and top-notch administrator serving as Principal for Cantara Street, Wilber Ave. and Arlington Heights Elementary Schools for over thirty years. He also taught ESL classes at several Adult Schools even after his retirement from LAUSD.
Doug met his wife Charlene, the love of his life at a church college group. They were married for sixty two years and had three children. After retiring, Doug and Charlene moved to Simi Valley to enjoy their retirement years close to their daughters. They traveled and were happiest when spending time with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Doug loved God and served him faithfully during his years on earth. He lived his life with passion, generosity and goodness. He was preceded in death by his wife Charlene ( 2017) and grandson Shane ( 2016). Doug is survived by his devoted children, Traci Drelen ( Robert), Sue Miller (Jeff), Bruce ( Stephanie), four grandchildren, Shawnee, Travis, Grant and Kyra and four great granddaughters, Bella, Olivia, Addison and Ariya.
A memorial service celebrating Doug's life will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Dignity Memorial/Pierce Brothers in Westlake Village - 2:00 PM.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019