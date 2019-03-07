|
|
Douglas John Biasi
Newbury Park, CA
Douglas John Biasi passed away February 19, 2019 at the age of 68.
His services were held at St. Julie Billart Monday, February 25, 2019 at 10:00am.
Doug was an only child born in Chicago, IL in 1950. He moved to the Conejo Valley in 1959 and enjoyed 60 years of his life in the community. He passed away at his Newbury park home where he lived the last 46 years of his life. He was a very successful businessman and enjoyed a 30-year partnership at Roy's Towing Inc. in Thousand Oaks, Ca. Doug was a very loyal man who liked consistency. He loved his job and took on many creative projects. Doug is survived by his 4 children and 6 grandchildren. He will be missed by his family, employees, business partner, friends and the people that he befriended at his local neighborhood restaurants.
Doug is in a better place reunited with his parents.
He was laid to rest at Piece Brothers Valley Oaks Memorial Park in Westlake Village, Ca.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 7, 2019