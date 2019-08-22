|
Douglas L. Jourdain
Ventura - Douglas L. Jourdain, 84, of Ventura, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Douglas was a purchasing agent for 28 years for Northup Drummond Aerospace. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Jo Anne Jourdain; his sons: Donald Jourdain and Andrew Stephens; his daughters: Vickie Perez and Irene Stephens Mosier; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, August 23, 2019 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 22, 2019