Services
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
(805) 643-8623
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service
757 E. Main Street
Ventura, CA 93001
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Jourdain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas L. Jourdain

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas L. Jourdain Obituary
Douglas L. Jourdain

Ventura - Douglas L. Jourdain, 84, of Ventura, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Douglas was a purchasing agent for 28 years for Northup Drummond Aerospace. He is survived by his beloved wife of 39 years, Jo Anne Jourdain; his sons: Donald Jourdain and Andrew Stephens; his daughters: Vickie Perez and Irene Stephens Mosier; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Funeral services will be held at 3:00pm on Friday, August 23, 2019 in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now