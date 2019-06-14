|
Douglas Norman Bennett
Long Beach - Doug Bennett passed away May 28, 2019 at his home in Long Beach, after a four year battle with cancer. Doug was born in Los Angeles May 23,1950, the first child of Norman and Barbara Bennett.
Doug grew up in Ventura and graduated from Ventura High School in 1968. He continued his education attending the US Coast Guard Academy for two years. Doug earned his bachelors degree from UCSB, and a masters degree from USC.
He went to work for Bechtel Corporation as an electrical engineer, and later received his PE; professional engineering license. Doug continued his professional engineering career with Jasich & Lowe Fire Investigators. For the past 38 years, Doug has operated his own electrical engineer consulting business based in Long Beach. His last court appearance as an expert witness was at the Ventura County Courthouse where his expertise won the case.
Doug is survived by his loving wife Robbie, daughter Jennifer and Husband Kirt Moen, daughter Ali and Husband Jeff Robertson, and son Kirk Bennett, grandsons Theo, Emerson, and Ellis Moen. His siblings and spouses, Greg and Yvonne Bennett, Jan and Tom Lewis, Matt and BettyAnn Bennett, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Armstrong Family Mortuary, Los Angeles
A celebration of life is planned June 15 at 10:00am at Cornerstone Church in Long Beach, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star on June 14, 2019