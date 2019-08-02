Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
3:00 PM
The Fraternal Order of Eagles
4864 Saviers Rd
Oxnard, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas P. "Dougal" Freeman


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas P. "Dougal" Freeman Obituary
Douglas "Dougal" P. Freeman

Port Hueneme - 02 09 1970 - 05 18 2019

Dougal was born in Santa Barbara to Paul Freeman and Patricia Riley. He grew up on Silver Strand Beach with his sister, Shari Weber.

Dougal fell in love with the ocean as a small child. He loved to surf. He spent more time in the ocean than he did on the sand.

Dougal made friends everywhere he went. He had a heart of gold. A kind and caring man.

Dougal was the proud father of Kourtni Zielke. With the marriage to Brandy MacKinney in 1995, they had 3 children, Caitlin Freeman, Dylan Freeman, and Seth Freeman. He was a grandfather to Bailey, McKenzie, and Ace Zielke. He was a loving partner to Michelle Druley.

There will be a celebration of life on August 3rd at 3pm at The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 4864 Saviers Rd, Oxnard CA.
Published in Ventura County Star from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.