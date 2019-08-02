|
Douglas "Dougal" P. Freeman
Port Hueneme - 02 09 1970 - 05 18 2019
Dougal was born in Santa Barbara to Paul Freeman and Patricia Riley. He grew up on Silver Strand Beach with his sister, Shari Weber.
Dougal fell in love with the ocean as a small child. He loved to surf. He spent more time in the ocean than he did on the sand.
Dougal made friends everywhere he went. He had a heart of gold. A kind and caring man.
Dougal was the proud father of Kourtni Zielke. With the marriage to Brandy MacKinney in 1995, they had 3 children, Caitlin Freeman, Dylan Freeman, and Seth Freeman. He was a grandfather to Bailey, McKenzie, and Ace Zielke. He was a loving partner to Michelle Druley.
There will be a celebration of life on August 3rd at 3pm at The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 4864 Saviers Rd, Oxnard CA.
