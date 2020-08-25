1/1
Fillmore/Ojai - Douglas Richard Elkins, 81, (1938 to 2020), of Ojai passed away peacefully at home with family by his side. Born and raised in Fillmore he was the 4th generation in his family. Son of Richard (Dick) Elkins and Edith (Warring) Elkins.

He attended school in Fillmore and continued his education at Colorado State University. Upon completion of his college degree he returned to Fillmore, married Kathleen (Kitty) Moore and they raised their children Rick and Ann who also graduated from Fillmore.

His career was in construction, most recently working for Benner and Carpenter Surveying and Union Engineering Company. He worked for Union Engineering Company 1981 - 2013 prior to retirement. He was a member of Operating Engineers Local 12.

He also was involved with the operations of Dick Elkins Trucking with his Dad.

Doug is survived by his wife, Becky (Ford) Elkins. Daughter, Ann (Elkins) Leslie. Brother, Ed Elkins. Sister, Neila (Elkins) Beam. Step son, Nathan Larramendy (Nick). Step daughter, Tonya Peralta (John). Grandchildren, Lacie Leslie (Todd), Evan Leslie, Ethan Peralta, Owen Peralta. Great grandchildren, Tyler and Ryan.

Predeceased by son Richard (Rick) Elkins and parents Dick and Edith Elkins.

His passions were spending time with family and friends. Including deep sea fishing in Sitka Alaska with his dad, brother, sons-in-law, grandson, and friends. Spending time at the family beach cabin. Boating on the Colorado River. BBQ dinners with all the stories included.

He was a member of Fillmore Club, and Piru Sportsman Gun Club.

Don't forget his pair of Golden Retrievers, FRED and GINGER who accompanied him everywhere including their daily trip to the donut shop.

Arrangements have been made by the Neptune Society. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.




