|
|
Dowel "Ed" Hill
Camarillo - Born on August 30, 1924 and died on July 8, 2019. Ed was born to George and Thelma in San Antonio, TX. He proudly served in the Army Air Force during WWII and flew the South Pacific. He never lost his love of flying and flew on numerous excursions for both work and pleasure. He moved to CA as a young man and became a successful land developer and home builder, much of which was in the Oxnard area. Ed was also a very accomplished golfer and played every chance he could at Las Posas Country Club in Camarillo.
Ed is survived by his wife Jean, his son Michael Hill (Charlotte), step-daughter Andrea Whittinghill (Bill), step-son David Kapter (Keena), grandson Sam Kapter and nephew Jimmy Hill. He was predeceased by his parents, his brothers George and Jim and his Sister Delores.
The family wishes to express their gratitude for the compassionate care given to Ed by the staff at Alma Via/Camarillo and Free Spirit Hospice.
Ed was a kind and generous man who will be greatly missed.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 21, 2019