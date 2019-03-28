|
|
Duane R. Stansbery
Oxnard, CA
Duane R. Stansbery, A longtime resident of Oxnard, California went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 19, 2019. Duane was born January 26, 1953 in Sioux City, Iowa to Howard and Lilly Stansbery.
He was the most amazing son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. Greatly loved by all his family near and far. Duane blessed many lives through his talents and abilities. He was a master craftsman and welder. His reputation with Stansbery's welding was well known throughout the community.
Duane's life was wholly dedicated to his wife of 46 years Joyce Ann Stansbery; His sons Christopher and Erik Stansbery and his most treasured grandsons Benjamin and Christian Stansbery. He was a faithful friend, loved and admired by all who knew him.
Mr. Stansbery was actively involved in Ventura County Council, Boy Scouts of America. He started his scouting adventures as a den leader of his youngest grandson when he was a Tiger cub and continued as an Assistant Scout Master of Troop 805 in Camarillo. Always a calm demeanor and the first to help. The impact from his involvement in scouts will be far reaching for years to come.
Celebration of Life March 30th 10 am Calvary Chapel Camarillo.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 28, 2019