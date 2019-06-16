|
|
Dwayne Ellis Hall
Ojai - DWAYNE ELLIS ("Long Ball") HALL, of Ojai, California, went home to be with the Lord on Friday,
June 7, 2019, peacefully with loved ones by his side. Dwayne was born in Coos Bay, Oregon, to R. Ellis Hall and Violet F. Schumacher Hall, in 1948. His family moved to Los Angeles County and then to San Diego County where he grew up, but he called Ojai his home since 1977. He loved softball and golf, both of which he played most of his life. "Long Ball" became his nickname because of so many homers playing softball, and when he started focusing on golf, that nickname went with him as he drove that ball down the fairway.
He was always ready to help at church with anything that needed doing. He was hard working,
kindhearted, generous, and served his family and friends well. He was a formwork carpenter and worked on large and small construction projects.
Carrying on his legacy are his wife Elizabeth Hall of Ojai, his daughter Michele Edith (John Wallace), his sons Ryan Reed Devine (Amber) and Jonathon Ellis Hall, and his grandchildren, Jeremy, Callie, Violet, and Emma, and all those he's touched through the years.
Dwayne's memorial and celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 20, at 11:00 AM at the Well (Ojai Valley Christian Fellowship), 1290 Grand Avenue, Ojai, California, Pastor Richie Litonjua.
Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 757 E. Main St, Ventura. Memorial donations may be made to "the Well".
Published in Ventura County Star on June 16, 2019