Dr. E. Dianne Opp
Ventura - September 23, 1937-July 11, 2019
It's with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dr. E. (Enita) Dianne Opp of lung cancer on July 11th.
Dianne was born in South Los Angeles to Clyde and Edith Cavitt, a LAPD officer and an elementary school teacher. She attended George Washington High School, class of '55.
Dianne worked for United Airlines as a reservation agent from 1956-1964 and it was there that she met her husband of 55 years, Rollo "Pinky" Opp.
They raised two sons, Eric & Kyle, and took full advantage of their travel benefits to visit every corner of the world, most recently South Africa and Iceland. Maui held a special place in her heart and they returned again and again over the years, most recently in 2017. This trip held special meaning as their son, also with United Airlines, flew them home to Los Angeles.
Dianne returned to school after the birth of her sons and continued her education, eventually receiving her Doctorate of Education from the University of La Verne in 1993.
She was an educator, becoming a teacher with Simi Valley Unified in 1974 and worked her way up to becoming Principal at several schools for the last 15 years of her career, retiring in 1999. She loved working with children and this continued to the end, volunteering in her grandchildren's classroom at Vista Elementary, where she herself was a teacher for many years. She was very active in the PTA, PEO and AAUW organizations and as a docent at the Getty museum.
We were blessed that the entire family could be together with her in February at Alisal Ranch in Santa Ynez to celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary.
Dianne passed away in her sleep after a very short (6 weeks) battle with lung cancer. She was preceded in death by her sisters Margaret Tammany, Betty Cavitt and her nephews Jeff and Greg Conrad. She is survived by her husband Rollo, sons Eric (Tracy) and Kyle (Megan) as well as 5 grandchildren.
She requested no funeral services and that her ashes be spread in the Molokai straight off western Maui. There will be a celebration of life in late September to coincide with what would have been her 82nd birthday. All are welcome.
The family requests no flowers but donations can be made to her favorite charity, .
She was an exceptional and generous person and will be greatly missed by all.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 21, 2019