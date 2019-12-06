|
E. Eleanor M. Smith-Russell
Ventura - E. Eleanor Marie Smith Russell, 64 years, of Ventura, California, passed away on
November 26, 2019 in the comfort of her own home. Eleanor was born in Belize City, Belize to Maurice Aloysius Smith and Ethel Ionie Spain Smith on June 15, 1955. She went to Ebenezer Methodist School in Belize City & Belize Junior Secondary School #1 renamed to E.P York High School and continued at Santa Barbara High School in Santa Barbara, CA. She went on to earn an associates degree in Education, from Santa Barbara City College. She enjoyed working with children, singing, dancing, playing the piano, gardening, baking, cooking, supporting her family, caring for her grandchildren, and being an active member at her church.
Eleanor is survived by her husband, Lincoln Russell, mother Ethel Smith, her children Hashim Russell and Dalila Russell, brother David Smith, sisters Jennifer Smith, and Shelly Evelyn, 3 grandchildren Myles, Xylo, and MacKenzie.19 nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Paypal.me/LoveEleanor. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all of the friends and family that extended their love and condolences.
Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life Memorial for Eleanor at 1:30 pm on Thursday, December 19, 2019 in First Presbyterian Church, 21 E. Constance Ave, Santa Barbara, CA.
Published in Ventura County Star from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019