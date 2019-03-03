|
E. Louise Kerr
Virginia City, NV
Renowned artist, Louise Kerr, 93, peacefully passed away in her Nevada home with her family by her side.
Louise brought color and light everywhere she went. Louise was loved by many, and her warm friendship will be deeply missed. Louise will be remembered by her sparkling blue eyes, inviting smile, and welcoming spirit.
Louise is survived by her children Don, John and Theresa Kerr, her cherished granddaughters Emilee and Sarah, and her beloved niece Cecelia. Louise was predeceased by her parents, Walter and Myrtle (McColgan) Hamilton, her sister Aleta Pieper, and husbands Don Akers and John (Jack) Kerr.
Please visit elouisekerr.com for upcoming event dates, including Louise's Celebration of Life
and future art exhibits and sales.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 3, 2019