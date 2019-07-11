|
Earl Gunter
Oxnard - In loving memory of Earl Gunter III:
Earl Gunter III peaceful transitioned to be with the Lord on July 2, 2019 at the age of 84. Earl was born on February 26, 1935 to Janie and Earl Gunter Jr in Newton, Kansas. Then shortly there-after moved to Pueblo, Colorado where he was raised. Earl attended Central High school graduating in June 1954. He then enlisted in the United States Navy on June 28, 1954 during the Korean war and served 8 years which included service in the Navy Reserves. After military service, Earl moved to Los Angeles, California where he married, and raised 2 sons, Reginald and Stephen.
Earl worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier in Hollywood, CA for several years which he loved. He never met a stranger, loved helping and meeting people. He then pursued a career as an electrician, a passion which began during his military service. Earl attended LA Technical School, graduated and began working for Cal Tran as a Highway Electrician for the State of California and relocated to Camarillo, California. In September of 1990, Earl married his high school sweetheart Nora and they enjoyed 29 years of marriage. They attended Eternal Life Christian Church where he served as head usher for several years.
Earl retired from Cal Tran with 29 years of service in 2000.
He was preceded in death by his parents Janie and Earl Gunter Jr., his son, Reginald Gunter, brothers, Leroy Hunter and Fred Gunter.
Earl will be dearly missed by his childhood sweetheart and dear wife Nora C. Gunter, sons, Stephen, Jack; daughter Jeri (Dave); grandchildren: Jacqueline, Ashley (Jermaine), Alexander, Javell, 7 great grand-children, Destiny, Rhema, Braelyn, Jermaine, Jeramiah, Jiselle and Josiah, sister Jean Taylor, sisters-in-law, Darlene, Audrey, and many nieces and nephews, a loving church family, Eternal Life Christian Center led by Kenneth Johnson.
Earl was a true people person who loved to dance and had a passion for music especially Jazz from the 1950's to date. Earl loved trains and assembling model trains and cars. Before becoming ill, every Christmas he would assemble a train track around the Christmas tree.
Our family would like to sincerely thank the wonderful caregivers who took care of Earl during the last 4 years of his life; Edwin Bundu, Mary Clark and Mae from Arianah's Place Inc., who gave so much love and care to Earl when he needed it the most.
Acknowledgements:
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude for the many comforting messages, prayers and acts of kindness extended to them during their time of bereavement. May God bless and keep each of you in His everlasting care.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 11, 2019