Eddie Lewis Taylor Obituary
Deacon Eddie Lewis Taylor, Sr, also known as "Joe", passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 25, 2020.

He was born on June 7, 1944, in Camp Hill, Alabama, to the parents of Otis Taylor, Sr. (preceded in death) and Alberta Taylor (preceded in death). At the age of 17, he met the love of his life, Betty Ann Taylor and they married on July 30, 1961. In 1964, they moved to Oxnard, California with their two boys and as Eddie situated his family into their new location, he worked as a truck driver. He would later employ his natural ability of repairing older model cars and home appliances, in which he got the lighthearted nickname of "The Washing Machine Guy."

He leaves behind his wife, Betty Ann Taylor; his children, Eddie Lewis Taylor, Jr. (preceded in death), Theodore Willis Taylor, Sr., Yolanda J. Mosley, Eric Taylor, Benjamin Taylor, Jessie L. Taylor, and Yvette Alberta Taylor.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 12:00pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at New Progressive Baptist Church, 3100 S. Rose Avenue in Oxnard, Ca.

To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on Eddie's name located below "Obituaries."
Published in Ventura County Star from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020
