|
|
Eddie Lopez
Oxnard - Our beloved dad, Eddie Lopez, 78, of Oxnard, CA, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born June 15, 1941 in Camarillo, CA. Eddie was a lifelong resident of Ventura County and was retired from the Cement Mason Union. He also served in the United States Army in 1967. His favorite pastimes were going to car shows, working on his classic cars and spending time with friends and family. He leaves behind his children Rachel, Tommy, Ronnie (Tanya), Lena Avila (Anthony), Andy and stepdaughter Della (Martin) Bernal. He has 21 grandkids, 14 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. He also left behind his sisters and brothers and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife Victoria Anaya Lopez, his son Eddie and his sisters Linda and Christina. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and loved him. Until we meet again, rest in eternal paradise dad. Viewing will be on Thursday, May 28 from 5-9 p.m. with 5 people at a time due to Covid restrictions Prayer service will be at 7 p.m. for 10 family members only. Perez Family Funeral home will conduct services 1347 Del Norte Rd. Camarillo CA
Published in Ventura County Star from May 19 to May 22, 2020