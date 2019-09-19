Services
Deacon Eddie Taylor Jr.

Deacon Eddie Taylor Jr.

Oxnard - Deacon Eddie Taylor Jr. transitioned home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 6, 2019 in Oxnard, CA. Eddie leaves to cherish his wife, Carolyn Hackett Taylor, their children, his parents Mr. and Mrs. Eddie Taylor Sr., his brothers, sisters, and a host of other relatives.

Funeral services will be held at 1pm on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at New Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, located at: 3101 South Rose Ave. Oxnard, CA 93033.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 19, 2019
