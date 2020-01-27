|
Edgar A. Romo Jr.
Camarillo - Edgar A. Romo Jr. passed away on January 25th, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was an 8th generation Tucsonan born on November 9th, 1941 to Edgar A. Romo (Ramirez family) and Irene L. Romo (Leon family).
He attended St. Peter & Paul, Sam Hughes, Mansfeld, and Tucson High schools. He attended the University of Arizona where he was a member of the Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity; and graduated from Northern Arizona University.
He earned the rank of Eagle Scout while belonging to Boy Scout Troop 93. He was a longtime carrier for Tucson Newspapers, Inc.
He was a Vietnam veteran and served in the U.S. Navy aboard the Destroyers USS Basilone DD824, USS Van Voorhis DE1028, USS Koiner DER331, and USS Hoel DDG13.
He was a long time real estate appraiser and retired in 1999 to Camarillo, CA where he pursued sailing, motorcycling and golf.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He is survived by wife Janice Laz-Romo; sons Joel (Simone Helm) Romo, Adam Romo & Matthew (Matthew Lau) Romo; daughter Lauren Romo, step-daughter Gabriela Laz; granddaughters Ava Jeter and Lucia Laz; and brother Andrew Romo.
A graveside service will he held on Friday, January 31st, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at Conejo Mountain Memorial Park, 2052 Howard Road, Camarillo, CA 93012.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020