Trinity Presbyterian Church
2304 Antonio Ave
Camarillo, CA 93010
Edith Ann Hertenstein, 80 years old. Born on July 30, 1938 in Boston, MA and passed away on April 3, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Hospital, Camarillo. Survived by her two sons, John Riffel, Camarillo & Michael Riffel, Long Beach, and many loving grandchildren.

Friends and Family are welcome: In honor of Edith please wear something in Cobalt blue, her favorite color.

The burial service will be on Saturday April 13, 2019, 11:00am at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Rd, Ventura CA 93003. Then, at 1:30 we will celebrate Edith's amazing life! At Trinity Presbyterian Church 2304 Antonio Ave, Camarillo, CA 93010.

Followed by sharing funny & good time stories with everyone over ice cream Sundaes.
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019
