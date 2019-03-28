Services
Griffin Family Funeral Chapels
1075 E. Daily Dr.
Camarillo, CA 93010
(805) 482-1166
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Ayala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Gavia Ayala

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edith Gavia Ayala Obituary
Edith Gavia Ayala

Camarillo, CA

May 15, 1942 - March 21, 2019

Edith Gavia Ayala, at the age of 76, was welcomed on Thursday, March 21, 2019 to eternal rest by her son Gregorio Gavia Ayala; her parents Gregorio Leyva Gavia and Antonia Camarillo Mendiola Gavia; brothers Gregorio, Candido, Jesus, Rafael I, Rafael II, Antonio and Silvestre; and sister, Guadalupe.

Mrs. Ayala was born in San Diego de la Union, Guanajuato, MX on May 15, 1942. She lived in Mexico City until the age of 16. She was very proud to say that she went to mass every Sunday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe. In 1958 she came to live in Camarillo with her father. She attended Adolfo Camarillo High School. She married Florencio Ayala on November 27, 1960, whom she saw for the first time at mass in St Mary Magdalen Chapel, in Camarillo. She devoted 58 years to her husband and family, raising them all to be pillars of the Catholic faith, encouraging them to be hard workers and good parents. She dedicated her life to teaching her entire family to love one another and everyone around them. She loved to cook and was always feeding and giving back to the community of God. We will always remember her and her "Honeyito" by being the first couple on the dance floor. She enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's sports events and she especially enjoyed attending mass daily, followed by her bible study class and swimming at the Camarillo Family YMCA with her friends.

She is survived by her husband Florencio Ayala; six children, Irene Ayala, Florencio Ayala Jr. (Helen), Antonia Ayala Galvez (Raymundo), Clara Ayala Galvez (Luis), Mark Ayala (Kelli), and Adrian Ayala (Jessica); 22 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; and six sisters Aurora, Imelda, Teresa, Maria Guadalupe, Eloisa, and Elia.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at St Mary Magdalen Church, 25 N. Las Posas Rd., Camarillo. Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 N. 'H' St., Oxnard. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels (805)482-1166.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now