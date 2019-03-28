|
Edith Gavia Ayala
Camarillo, CA
May 15, 1942 - March 21, 2019
Edith Gavia Ayala, at the age of 76, was welcomed on Thursday, March 21, 2019 to eternal rest by her son Gregorio Gavia Ayala; her parents Gregorio Leyva Gavia and Antonia Camarillo Mendiola Gavia; brothers Gregorio, Candido, Jesus, Rafael I, Rafael II, Antonio and Silvestre; and sister, Guadalupe.
Mrs. Ayala was born in San Diego de la Union, Guanajuato, MX on May 15, 1942. She lived in Mexico City until the age of 16. She was very proud to say that she went to mass every Sunday at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe. In 1958 she came to live in Camarillo with her father. She attended Adolfo Camarillo High School. She married Florencio Ayala on November 27, 1960, whom she saw for the first time at mass in St Mary Magdalen Chapel, in Camarillo. She devoted 58 years to her husband and family, raising them all to be pillars of the Catholic faith, encouraging them to be hard workers and good parents. She dedicated her life to teaching her entire family to love one another and everyone around them. She loved to cook and was always feeding and giving back to the community of God. We will always remember her and her "Honeyito" by being the first couple on the dance floor. She enjoyed attending her children's and grandchildren's sports events and she especially enjoyed attending mass daily, followed by her bible study class and swimming at the Camarillo Family YMCA with her friends.
She is survived by her husband Florencio Ayala; six children, Irene Ayala, Florencio Ayala Jr. (Helen), Antonia Ayala Galvez (Raymundo), Clara Ayala Galvez (Luis), Mark Ayala (Kelli), and Adrian Ayala (Jessica); 22 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren; and six sisters Aurora, Imelda, Teresa, Maria Guadalupe, Eloisa, and Elia.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30 at St Mary Magdalen Church, 25 N. Las Posas Rd., Camarillo. Rosary will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Santa Clara Cemetery, 2370 N. 'H' St., Oxnard. Arrangements are under the direction of Griffin Family Funeral Chapels (805)482-1166.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 28, 2019