Edna (Teddy) Ronan
Teddy Ronan, 95, died May 6, 2020 following hip surgery due to a fall in her home. Born in 1924, Teddy was proud of her southern heritage and enjoyed a carefree youth as a tomboy in Virginia. As a teen she had an adventurous spirit, enjoying weekends with friends at Tybee Beach, GA, playing high school basketball, and was a stunning photographer's model. Throughout her life she enjoyed sports and participated in swimming, water skiing, bowling, bridge, and, of course, her beloved golf.
In 1945 Teddy married Paul M. Ronan, a handsome Air Force pilot, with whom she had five children. Living a military life meant moving every 3 years but Teddy was up to the challenge and enjoyed seeing new places and meeting new people. She thrived on the camaraderie and social opportunities of living on base with fellow military wives who shared a common bond. As a military spouse she lived in Georgia, Mississippi, California, Florida, Virginia, and overseas in the Philippines. Upon retirement in 1963, Teddy and Paul settled in Oxnard to raise their children, ages 9 to 16 years old. Teddy loved the temperate weather in Oxnard and vowed never to move again.
Once the kids were out of the house, Teddy had time for her true passion, playing golf. She often played 3 times a week, cutting back only as her age required. Her favorite course was on the Port Hueneme Navy Base, but she also played in womens' clubs at Oxnard River Ridge and Ojai Soule Park. Teddy managed to continue playing golf well into her late 80's and was very proud of the hole-in-one she made at age 77. The friendships she made on the golf course were special to her and she enjoyed all the social activities of the clubs.
On the days she didn't play golf, Teddy could be found at her sewing machine; first making clothes for her daughters and later on she began making quilts, table runners and wall hangings. Teddy loved making baby quilts and was always looking for the next recipient of her handiwork.
Teddy is survived by her children, Janice Hunter (Bruce), Ventura; Patricia Hibner (Gary), Ventura; Paul M. Ronan, Jr., Oxnard; Barbara K. Ronan, Charlottesville, VA; and Theresa J. Lundsgaard, Centralia, WA; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by her brother, George W. McAlpine (Loretta), Cary, NC.
In accordance with Teddy's wishes, there will be no services and her ashes will be scattered as she requested. Farewell to a loving mom who always kept the cookie jar full; may your eternity be filled with long tee shots, short putts, and no sand traps.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 18 to May 23, 2020