|
|
Edna Rye
Ojai - On May 17, 2020, at the age of 67, Edna Rye passed away peacefully with her mother, Linda, her sister, Suria, and her son, Tony, by her side under the thoughtful care of CMH Ventura. Edna bravely battled a pulmonary disease for over 2 years and had recently survived two bouts of pneumonia. She returned to her childhood home in Ojai, CA from McKinleyville, CA where her son, Matthew, and his wife Adrian, lovingly cared for her. Edna wanted to be with her mother, her sister, her sons, and her childhood friend who reside in Ventura County.
Edna is survived by her mother, Linda Valenzuela of Ojai, CA; her siblings: Suria Gottesman of Ojai, CA, Marvin Rye of Fresno, CA, Marie Rye of Las Vegas, NV; her accomplished children and stepchildren: Tony Coke of Oxnard, CA, Matthew Coke of McKinleyville, CA, Eric Coke of Washington State, Jacob Coke of Santa Paula, CA, Noah Barraza of Santa Barbara, CA, Omar Barraza of Seattle, WA, and Maya Barraza of Santa Barbara, CA; her 4 daughters-in-law: Veronica Coke, Kathryn Coke, Adrian Coke, and Angie Alarcon; 11 adorable and intelligent grandchildren; 1 great-granchild; numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews who adored Edna; her childhood friend: Brinda Marinis, of Ojai, CA; and finally, her beloved companion rescue dog, Toby whom she called her "Furry Son."
She is preceded in death by her father: Solomon Rye of Ojai, CA; her husband: Dale Coke of Ojai, CA; and her husband: Vincent Barraza of Ojai, CA.
Edna was born on March 1, 1953 at CMH in Ventura, CA to her parents, Solomon and Linda Rye. She attended Nordhoff High School and was a part-time certified healthcare provider, primarily caring for elderly patients. She married her high school sweetheart, Dale Coke, who worked at Pt. Mugu and they had 4 sons and were together for over 20 years. She became a widow and then Vincent Barraza came into her life and she had one son and two stepchildren. They were together for 27 years.
Edna will be remembered by family and friends as one of the kindest and sweetest persons they have ever known. Yes, she was "emotional" and showed her heart easily to all of those she loved, but that was Edna. She believed there was extraterrestial life and loved watching the program Ancient Aliens, was an avid reader, skilled Malia card player joined by her partner, her sister Suria ("Malia Queens"). In spite of having a life threatening disease, her spirit remained undaunted as she made plans to move to a desert climate with her childhood friend, Brinda.
The family thanks the Potawot Indian Health Village, in Arcata, CA for their exceptional medical care and Edna's beloved Santo Niño and Saint Teresa. Rest in paradise, our beautiful Edna.
A Visitation will be from 2:00pm to 7:00 pm with Funeral Service at 5:00pm on Friday, May 22, 2020 in the Boyko & Reardon Telegraph Road Mortuary & Cremation, 15 Teloma Drive, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 19 to May 20, 2020