Edris Rose Hughes
Edris Rose Hughes (Rose), our beloved mother, grandmother, and great grandmother passed away peacefully early in the morning of April 30, 2020 in the home of her daughter Nancy in Grass Valley, CA. She was 94 years old. She spent the last days of her life with all six of her children, surrounded by love, care, prayer, song, time holding and watching puppies, and visits from grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Rose was born on December 31, 1925 in Cambridge, MA, the first child of Waldo Emerson and Evelyn Margaret Verrall. Her brother Robert (Bobby) joined the family in 1930. Rose grew up in several New England towns during childhood: Watertown, MA, Sanford, ME and Bergenfield, NJ.
Rose's childhood was centered on family. From her father she learned to treasure books and poetry. She always loved to read and learn. She had many fond memories of time as a child spent in the outdoors, hiking, picnicking, sightseeing and exploring. The family's piano was a centerpiece of their home; as her mother played the piano friends and family gathered around to sing. Her most treasured memories from childhood were the summers spent at the family cottage on Great Diamond Island near Portland ME. She ran barefoot, climbed trees, swam, and had clam bakes on the shore. This happy life was jolted by the early death of her father when she was 18 years old.
Rose attended college at Boston University and the University of Vermont. She loved her time at college in Vermont, especially the natural beauty of the area and the winter sports. She loved to ski and ice skate. Rose enjoyed her courses in literature and languages best of all.
After college, Rose worked in New York City for the New York Foundling Hospital, and it was during her time in New York that she met her husband Thomas George Hughes. They were married on October 8, 1955. Thomas and Rose moved in 1959 to California, and in 1962 settled in Ventura, where they raised their six children. Tom spent his career as a chemistry teacher at Ventura College. Rose worked at home raising the children. She was devoted to raising her 6 children as she had always wanted to have a large family. She later taught preschool, then worked as a teaching assistant in the primary grades at Washington and Lincoln Elementary Schools. Working with children was what she loved. Rose's Catholic faith was of greatest importance to her through her entire life. She was an active member of the Old Mission Parish when the children were attending Holy Cross School and became a devoted member of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish when the children entered St. Bonaventure High School. She loved Jesus and her relationship to Him through the Mass, the sacraments, prayer, and the life and tradition of the church.
After retirement, Rose and Tom moved to Kalaheo, Kauai, where they lived for 18 years. Although it was hard for her to be so far away from her children, she embraced island life and became involved in her local Catholic parish, Sacred Heart, volunteered at the local botanic garden, joined the Navy League, and made many friends. Rose and Tom returned to Ventura in 2005; he passed away in November of that year. They were married for 50 years.
After Tom's passing, Rose made her home at the Townehouse Senior Community in Ventura. She made many friends during her 12 years there. Since 2018, she lived with her daughter Jeanie and husband JK in Ventura. They gave her a beautiful, loving and warm home in her last years.
Rose was devoted to her family: to her husband, Tom and each one of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to spend time with family. Rose loved adventure and liked seeing new places; she had resilience, strength, a sense of humor, and strong faith. Rose was the organizer of summer family camping trips to Lake Cachuma, El Capitan, Carpinteria, and Sequoia Kings Canyon National Park. Many happy hours were spent camping and exploring; at day's end the family loved singing around the campfire. After her children were grown the family gathered for many 'reunion' camping trips at Lake Tahoe. These were some of Rose's favorite memories with children and grandchildren.
Rose had an enduring love for animals, and a soft spot in her heart for all dogs and cats. She always had a dog in her family throughout childhood. She remembered fondly her favorite childhood dog, Sandy, and the cat she had as a child. In recent years Rose lovingly cared for her dog Mai Tai, cat Koa and most recently her beloved dog Leilani.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, and her husband Tom. Rose is survived by her children and their spouses: Catherine (David) Otto, Jeanie Hughes (JK) Mondol, Nancy (Craig) McAtee, Peter (Jacquelyn) Hughes, Michelle (Rick) Schneck, and Karen (Mark) Call, grandchildren Nathan, Lindsay, Jessica, Isaac, Amber, Rebecca, Sarah, Thomas, Alexis, Bryce, Megan, Brandon, Jared, Madeline, Grant, Adam, Noah, and Mason, and 14 great grandchildren with 2 more on the way.
A funeral Mass for Rose will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption, Ventura in the summer, the date of which will be announced in the future.
Donations in Edris Rose's memory may be made to Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, Ventura, CA.
Jesus said, "No one can come to me unless the Father who sent me draw him, and I will raise him on the last day…Amen, amen, I say to you, whoever believes has eternal life... I am the living bread that came down from heaven; whoever eats this bread will live forever." (from John 6:44-51)
Published in Ventura County Star from May 20 to May 24, 2020