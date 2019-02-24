Services
Santa Clara Mortuary - Oxnard
2370 N H St.
Oxnard, CA 93036
(805) 485-5757
For more information about
Eduardo Bruzzone
View Funeral Home Obituary
Eduardo R. Bruzzone

Eduardo R. Bruzzone Obituary
Eduardo R. Bruzzone

Oxnard, CA

Eduardo R. Bruzzone, 90, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Eduardo loved working with his hands creating jewelry, carpentry projects and was an avid photographer and traveler. He was a gentle, friendly and honorable man appreciated by all who knew him and loved dearly by his family. He is survived by his wife, Mary, children Ana Preston (Dan), Susana Miller (Jim), Dan Bruzzone (Cris), and Monica Bruzzone; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. A mass in his honor will be held at 1 p.m. at Santa Clara Cemetery 2370 N. H Street, Oxnard, on March 1, 2019. Burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The .
Published in Ventura County Star on Feb. 24, 2019
