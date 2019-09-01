Services
Edward Andrew Scheb


1927 - 2019
Ojai - Edward Andrew Scheb, of Ojai, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019; he was 92. Born in Brooklyn, New York on June 13, 1927. Graduated from Brooklyn Tech High School in 1945 and joined the United States Marines, he was discharged honorably in 1951 as a Staff Sergeant. Ed saw service in China and in Korea. After the Marine Corps, Ed went back to school and received a degree in engineering and was employed by Hughes Aircraft in their space program until retirement. Ed was an avid hunter and target shooter, and a member of the Ojai Valley Gun Club since 1984 and was a member of the "F" troop, a highly disciplined group of Shooters in the gun club. Ed was an adopted member of Carol and Michael Jackson's extended family, and a member of our Saturday night diner club. He leaves behind our group: Carol and Michael Jackson, Dave Pacheco, who was his driver, Art and Linda Harris, and Phil and Darylyn Long, members of our club, his good friend Kathryn Carr, and many adopted family members. R.I.P. Ed, you will be deeply missed. Arrangements are under the direction of the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 1, 2019
Download Now