|
|
Edward Flores Lopez
Oxnard, CA
Edward F. Lopez, 92 years old. Born 7-4-26 and 4-1-19 was called home. He was born in a little house on 752 B street in Oxnard and was drafted into the Army at San Pedro, then sent to Camp Roberts for infantry training, form there he was shipped to the Southern Pacific and joined the "158" Bush Masters Compact Regiment. He came back home and retired from the longshoremen local "13" crane operator form San Pedro. He loved traveling, fishing, and dancing to all music.
His passion was enjoying his 9 grandchildren and his 10 great-grandchildren growing up. He is proceeded in death by his wife Ofelia G. Lopez and his two sons David and Tommy Lopez. He leaves behind his two daughters Leticia Lopez and Aleta G. Lopez.
We would like to thank everyone for all of their thoughts and prayers that have been sent our way. A big thank you to Los Robles " hospice " for all the guidance and help that was given.
Mass will be held on 4-10-19 at Reardon Funeral Home on 511 North A street in Oxnard at 10:00 am, immediately following burial at Santa Clara Cemetery.
Published in Ventura County Star on Apr. 9, 2019