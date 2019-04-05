|
Edward Francis Champagne
Oxnard, CA
On April 2, 2019 Edward Francis Champagne passed away peacefully at home three days before his 81st birthday, with loved ones holding his hands and surrounding him in love.
Edward was born on April 5, 1938 to Edward and Alfield Champagne in Worcester, Massachusetts. He had been a resident of Oxnard, California since 1971. He will forever be remembered for his generosity, wit, and his immeasurable love of animals.
Edward enlisted into the US Navy at 17 years old. After proudly serving his country for 21 years, he retired from the US Navy as a Chief Petty Officer at the Point Mugu Naval Base. He then joined the Oxnard Police Department where he served and protected his city before retiring after 20 years of service.
Edward was intellectually gifted and had tremendous natural athletic ability; playing volleyball, softball, and football for the US Navy. He continued to showcase his athleticism on the golf course for many years, enjoying being on the green every chance he got, and he developed many lasting friendships in the process. As much as he enjoyed playing sports, Edward also loved to watch sports; he cheered endlessly for the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, and Boston Celtics. He spent many afternoons enjoying the company of friends at both the VFW post 3935 and the Eagles.
He will be sorely missed and survived by the love of his brother Billy and 6 loving children: Betty Ann McKinney (husband Larry), Master Chief Petty Officer Retired Ed Champagne III, US Navy (Polina), Bert Champagne (Robert), John Champagne (Joe), Lois Radey (Keith), and Terri Champagne (Thommy). He also leaves behind 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren plus one on the way, and many amazing friends who were like family.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Phyllis Ann Champagne and sister Nancy Johnson.
He lived a full and happy life, and we are honored to celebrate the dash between the day he entered this world and the day he left it.
A memorial service for Edward will be held on Sunday April 7, 2019 at 1:00pm at the VFW post 3935, 300 S surfside Drive, Port Hueneme.
In lieu of flowers we request a memorial contribution in his name to AIDS Walk Los Angeles or The Salvation Army.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Reardon Funeral Home, Oxnard. www.reardonfh.com
Published in Ventura County Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019