Edward J. MillanOxnard - Edward J. Millan passed away peacefully on 11/19/2020 in the presence of his loving wife, Raquel and daughter, Marguerite. His sons and their families were fortunate to be by his side during his last several months.Edward was born on May 10, 1931 in Ventura, California to Jose and Josefa Pulido Millan. He was a lifelong resident of Ventura County. He attended Holy Cross Elementary School, Ventura High School, Ventura Junior College and UCLA.Edward was a standout basketball player at Ventura High School (VHS) and Ventura Junior College (VC). While at VHS, he played for the legendary coach Bob Tuttle. In 1949 VHS won the CIF championship and finished with an undefeated 30-0 record. While at VC they won two state championships and they were runner up in the National Junior College tournament held in Hutchinson, Kansas. Edward was later inducted into the Ventura College Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011.He served his country for two years with the 1st Infantry Division in Schweinfurt, Germany and served as an administrative aide overseeing summary and special court martial's. He played basketball for the 16th Infantry Regiment and was selected to participate on the all star team which eventually was disbanded due to "Cold War" tensions.Upon receiving his honorable discharge from the military, he went to work for the Oxnard Harbor District in 1954. He worked his way up to Assistant General Manager and during the last 16 years of his employment at the Harbor District he served as the General Manager. As the General Manager he oversaw the first and second harbor expansions. He always felt that the port would grow as a self supporting economic engine by attracting long term residents. He was truly a visionary. He retired after 30 years of service at the Harbor District and later ran and won the office of Harbor Commissioner.Edward was very involved in the community. He was an active member of the Elks Lodge #1443 for 54 years where he served as Exalted Ruler, Treasurer and Chairman of the Foundation. He belonged to the Navy League and was president for 3 years, was a long term member of the Knights of Columbus and served for 15 years as the Director for Pacific Oaks Credit Union (now Premier America Credit Union).Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Jose and Josefa Pulido Millan, his brother Alfonso Millan, sister Angelina Marquez, sister Maria Socorro Millan (Sister M. Jacinta, CSC), who passed away on April 15, 2020 and sister Elvira M. Millan, who passed away on August 14, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Raquel (Ruiz) Millan, his daughter Marguerite York (David), sons Fred J. Millan (Gail) and Michael Millan (Sue), ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren.On Saturday 11/28/2020 at 10AM, a funeral mass will be held at Mission Basilica San Buenaventura, 211 E. Main Street, Ventura, California 93001. Interment to follow at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park.Please observe current COVID-19 regulations. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be observed. Parking is limited behind the Church; additional public parking is available on Palm and Santa Clara Streets and behind the Knights of Columbus Hall.The services will be live streamed on Facebook at the Mission Basilica San Buenaventura. The services can be accessed on YouTube later that same day.Donations in his memory may be made to a charity of your choosing.