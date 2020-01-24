Services
Edward R. Nunez Obituary
Edward R. Nunez

Oxnard - Edward R. Nunez, 86, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 19, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Josie, sons Nick (Lisa), Jack (Luz), Charlie, Eric and daughter Marina (Pete). 7 grandchildren, Nicholas (Patty) Victoria (Steven) Charles, Natalie, Chris, Zack (Maddie) Danielle. He is also survived by his sisters Alma, Anita and Julia and his numerous nieces and nephews.

Edward served in the Army (Korean War), worked as a Cement Mason for 30 years. He loved fishing, camping, barbecuing, gardening and spending time with his grandchildren. Loved going to Las Vegas and Chumash.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Jenny Nunez, brothers Alex and Raymond Nunez.

A celebration of life will be held at Funeraria Del Angel; 401 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93033 805-487-4911, Tuesday, January 28, Visitation 4pm - 7pm. Rosary 7pm - 9pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Santa Clara Catholic Church; 323 So. "E" Street, Oxnard, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at 10:00am. Edward will be laid to rest at Santa Clara Catholic Cemetery, 2370 North "H" Street, Oxnard.
Published in Ventura County Star from Jan. 24 to Jan. 27, 2020
