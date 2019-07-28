|
Edward R. Schafer
Oxnard - Edward R. Schafer, age 100, passed peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 15, 2019. He was a resident of Ventura County for the past 60 years coming from Illinois.
Dad was born September 3, 1918 in Danville, Ill. He traveled with his family through the US as a lead burner, finally settling in Port Hueneme in 1959. Dad retired from U.A. Local #484, he was a member or the Knights of Columbus, and the brotherhood of the Elks.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, (passed August 2006) they were married 63 years. They loved to travel with their Airstream. Dad was an avid golfer, playing until his mid 90's, he was able to score his age several times.
Dad was also preceded in death by son Richard A. Schafer and son-in-law Randell Matthews. He is survived by his children, Teresa Matthews of Arlington WA., Laurence (wife Elizabeth) Schafer of Concord, CA., Linda (husband Phil) Spruill of Ventura, CA., daughter in law Judy Schafer of Portland, Or. and 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.
Memorial Rosary to be held at Sacred Heart Church in Ventura at 5:30pm on Thursday August 8th with reception to follow. Dad will be interned at Conejo Mountain Memorial, Camarillo on August 9th.
Dad was so loved and will truly be missed by all.
Published in Ventura County Star on July 28, 2019