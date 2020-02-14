|
|
Edward William Rodgers
Oxnard - Edward William Rodgers passed away at the age of 91 in Ventura, California on February 1, 2020. Edward was a life-long resident of Oxnard, California where his parents settled after emigrating from the Azores, Portugal. He was born to William and Anna Rodgers on January 16, 1929 at St. John's Hospital in Oxnard. He attended Oxnard High School, graduating in 1947, and completed his studies at Ventura College in 1950, all the while working on the farm of his father and other local families. He served in the US Army from 1953-1955 and remained in the reserves until 1960. Edward was committed to his community and valued his heritage. He found fellowship in the Portuguese Fraternal Society of America and joined the Operating Engineers Local 12 in 1967. He worked steadily as a heavy equipment operator until he retired in the 90s, providing a good home for his children. Throughout his life he was a gardener and loved nature. He took his family camping and on lovely road trips. Edward is survived by his wife of 57 years, Marilyn M., of Oxnard, and his children, Marylin T., John, and Kathleen; and his grandchildren Cameron and Benjamin Rust; and by his beloved cat, Grady. He is preceded in death by his parents, William Viera Rodgers and Anna (Correa Silva) Rodgers, and brother, William "Billie" Rodgers (1924-1927).
Family and friends are invited to Funeral Services to be held on Saturday February 29, 2020 at 12 Noon in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 E. Main Street Ventura. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Humane Society of Ventura County, Ojai.
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020