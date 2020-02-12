Services
Reardon Funeral Home
511 North A st.
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 487-1720
Rosary
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
8:45 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
2511 S. C St.
Oxnard, CA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
St. Anthony's Catholic Church
2511 S. C St.
Oxnard, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwardo Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwardo "Eddie" Garcia Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwardo "Eddie" Garcia Sr. Obituary
Edwardo "Eddie" Garcia, Sr.

Oxnard - Edwardo "Eddie" Garcia Sr. 63 of Oxnard, California, passed on January 31st, 2020 in Oxnard of a sudden illness, Born on October 8th, 1956.

He was preceded in death by his beloved parents that he loved so much Refugio and Petra Garcia. His brothers David, Sammy, and sister Yolanda Gutierrez all of Oxnard.

He was a business owner of Nash Radiator and Air Conditioning shop for many years, a family-owned business. He was honored to continue working there and becoming the new owner. He was a very hard worker and opened 7 days a week. He was a member of the Oxnard Moose Lodge for several years. Edwardo loved watching all of his grandkids games and never missed a game. He made sure he was at all games all year round. He loved his grandchildren and spending time with all of them.

His two children are Edwardo Garcia Jr. and Anthony Garcia of Oxnard, 5 Grandkids: Janae, Eddy III, Erick, Emani and Anthony Jr. all of Oxnard, Brother Ruben Garcia, Sisters Sarah Zuniga, Nancy Flores, Mary Carey, Patsy Banales and numerous nieces and nephews and relatives all of Oxnard.

A recitation of the Rosary will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 8:45 am followed by the Mass at 10 am at St. Anthony's Church, 2511 S C St. Oxnard, with a reception to follow at the Oxnard Moose Lodge, 1935 S Oxnard Blvd, Oxnard.

Eddie has been entrusted to the care of the family-owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard, www.reardonfh.com
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwardo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -