Edwardo "Eddie" Garcia, Sr.
Oxnard - Edwardo "Eddie" Garcia Sr. 63 of Oxnard, California, passed on January 31st, 2020 in Oxnard of a sudden illness, Born on October 8th, 1956.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents that he loved so much Refugio and Petra Garcia. His brothers David, Sammy, and sister Yolanda Gutierrez all of Oxnard.
He was a business owner of Nash Radiator and Air Conditioning shop for many years, a family-owned business. He was honored to continue working there and becoming the new owner. He was a very hard worker and opened 7 days a week. He was a member of the Oxnard Moose Lodge for several years. Edwardo loved watching all of his grandkids games and never missed a game. He made sure he was at all games all year round. He loved his grandchildren and spending time with all of them.
His two children are Edwardo Garcia Jr. and Anthony Garcia of Oxnard, 5 Grandkids: Janae, Eddy III, Erick, Emani and Anthony Jr. all of Oxnard, Brother Ruben Garcia, Sisters Sarah Zuniga, Nancy Flores, Mary Carey, Patsy Banales and numerous nieces and nephews and relatives all of Oxnard.
A recitation of the Rosary will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 8:45 am followed by the Mass at 10 am at St. Anthony's Church, 2511 S C St. Oxnard, with a reception to follow at the Oxnard Moose Lodge, 1935 S Oxnard Blvd, Oxnard.
Eddie has been entrusted to the care of the family-owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A St. Oxnard, www.reardonfh.com
Published in Ventura County Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020