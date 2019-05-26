|
Edwin Arnold Genhart
Camarillo - It is with heavy hearts that we share the news that our father, the patriarch of our family, Ed Genhart, has passed (at age 86) following a lengthy period of declining health. The son of Swiss immigrants, Ed was born and reared in Los Angeles, where he attended Cathedral High School. He moved to Ventura County after serving in the Air Force during the Korean War. He proudly made Camarillo his home for over 60 years, raising seven children, and embedding himself in a variety of local community organizations over several decades.
As a first generation Swiss-American, influenced greatly by his hard-working parents, Ed grew up as a devout Catholic, became an Eagle Scout, followed by a life dedicated to doing the right thing in the service of others. For the majority of his professional career, Ed worked as a banker, holding various positions, for Security Pacific National Bank, among other banking institutions. As a Camarillian, Ed's work in the community spanned numerous groups including: Pleasant Valley Boys' Baseball Board of Directors, former President of Club Civico Mexicano, Fiesta Association and 1983 Grand Marshall of the Fiesta Parade, Pleasant Valley Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, Citizen Police, American Legion, and St. Mary Magdalen Church.
Maintaining ties to his native Los Angeles, Ed was a loyal fan of the Dodgers, Lakers, USC Trojans, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. And in his more active years, he loved bowling and playing golf. As a child he played the accordion, which continued well into adulthood, entertaining his family with polka and mariachi music on many happy occasions. Ed touched the lives of countless people. His thoughtful, wise, and caring manner inspired those around him. His civic-mindedness and conviction to the ideals of good citizenship also was contagious. And his strong faith guided him throughout his life.
Ed is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rose (Castro) Genhart, and their seven children, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a brother, Ernest Genhart and his wife Earlene of Los Angeles, several nieces and nephews, and hundreds of friends, neighbors, and fellow citizens . Please join our family in celebration of Ed's life. Services will be held June 3rd at Conejo Mountain Funeral Home, 2052 Howard Rd. at 6:00 p.m. and June 4th at St. Mary Magdalen Chapel, 2532 Ventura Blvd. at 10:00 a.m.
Our family would like to acknowledge our father's compassionate caregiver, Christa, who blessed our dad by the tender care she provided during his declining health. Thank you to Augie who tended to his needs as well. Also thank you to Sandra, from Hospice, who was always a call away, stopping in weekly extending comfort and care to our father.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 26, 2019