Edwin Ashton Hughes, Sr.
Ventura - Edwin Ashton Hughes, Sr. was born on 31 January 1921 in Los Angeles, California to parents William Ashton Hughes and Marguerite Blanche Jeancon. Ed died at the age of 98 on August 7, 2019 in Ventura, California.
Preceding him in death was his wife of 75 years, Jean Lillian Lawhead Hughes and his brother, William Robert, and four sisters, Blanche Marguerite, Dorothy Fern, Daisy Edna, and Ruth Aileen.
He is survived by his son, Edwin Ashton Hughes, Jr. and daughter-in-law, Linda Lea Hughes; 4 grandchildren, Naomi, Lance, Grant and Arian; and 7 great-grandchildren, Nathan, Alina, Meara, Aidan, Johnathon, Rene and Gavin.
He is also survived by his son, James Arthur Hughes and daughter-in-law, Colleen Laurie Hughes.
He is also survived by his daughter, Lani Jean Hughes Ashley and son-in-law, Michael E. Ashley; and 3 grandchildren, Colin, Kevin and Kellin.
Ed's family has a long history of living in Los Angeles, and he and his wife, Jean, had their first family home in the historic Brooks Ranch house, followed by Eagle Rock, then Sunland, Tujunga, and for the last 10 years, in Ventura.
Ed is from a generation of Americans referred to as the Greatest Generation, having his childhood in the Depression, and graduating from Verdugo High School into World War II.
During World War II, Ed served as a Photographer's Mate, Second Class in the Navy. He served in the South Pacific on famous islands such as Canton, Apamama, and Enewetak. As a photographer, he took many photos of life on these islands during the early years of the 1940's.
After the war, he worked as a professional Hollywood musician, appearing in many movies with stars such as Cary Grant and Marilyn Monroe. In the opening credits of the movie The Desert Rats, he is featured playing Waltzing Matilda on his clarinet as he jumped into a foxhole.
Later he decided to continue his education and he became an elementary music teacher for the Los Angeles Unified School District. He stayed with this job until he retired from teaching. Ed was a very talented musician, and played both clarinet and sax in many different bands, including the Los Angeles Police Department Concert Band.
Ed's family has been truly blessed to have such a loving and caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Published in Ventura County Star on Aug. 20, 2019