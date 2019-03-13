|
Edwin L. Cooley
Roseville, CA
Edwin L. Cooley passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday morning March 9, 2019 in Roseville, California after a brief illness.
Edwin was born in Santa Barbara in 1939 and lived in Oxnard from 1948 until 1958. Ed graduated from Oxnard High in 1957, he served his country in the Army from 1961-1963. He was stationed in Germany and Virginia in the Army Corps of Engineers. He moved to San Francisco and graduated from Herald College of Engineering. He became a successful Structural Engineer working in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He designed some notable projects while in New Mexico including the State Capital and a hospital in Kathmandu. He retired from the stress of that job and worked as roofing inspector for a company where he traveled all over the US and was well respected for the work he did. He retired and moved to Rocklin, CA to be closer to his brother Lee and his family. He enjoyed delivering for Meals on Wheels and picking up bread and bakery goods for the senior centers in the area. He loved sports and was a big fan of Rocklin and Granite Bay football teams.
Ed is survived by his brother John Lee Cooley of Granite Bay, CA and two sisters Linda Porter of Vancouver, WA and Myrna Lowe of Oxnard, CA. He was preceded in death by his brother Glen Cooley. Interment will be in the Santa Barbara Cemetery in Santa Barbara, California.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 13, 2019