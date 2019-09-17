|
Born September 2, 1956 in Ventura Ca. has passed on August 23rd in Arizona.
Preceded in death by his parents David and Donnette Mehl. Ed is survived by his wife Linda Mehl and many other family members.
A 1974 Ventura High School graduate and on the Deans honor list for academic achievements in 1985 at Ventura College, Decided after that to enlist in the United States Army as a Light Weapons Specialist in the 101st Airborne Division with an Honorable discharge.
In 1976 Ed and Linda were married until his death. Ed worked in many fields such as a driver at Inland Freight Lines, Re Barber Ford, W.I. Rubottoms, Halaco Industries Plant, Operating Engineers local 12, and the Marriott.
Ed enjoyed life with his family and the adventures with his school buddies including motorcycles, kayaking, and sailing.
Ed also was certified in a solo fight at Santa Paula Airport Ca. and in Sierra Horseshoeing School in Bishop Ca.
Service for Eddie will be at Ivy Lawn Cemetery Ventura Ca. on October 19th at 11:00 am for family and friends.
Donations request go to: IronWood Cancer and Research Center in Chandler Az.
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 17, 2019