Efren Guillen Arredondo
Oxnard - Efren Guillen, "El Guero Rifles", 87, passed away on September 10, 2019.
He was surrounded by several of his children, which is what he would have most wanted. He was very well known in Oxnard and I'm certain he will be missed. He was one of a kind!
He is survived by his children; Maria Pompa (Marciano), Angelina Fuentes (Vidal), Margarita Guillen (Jesus), Gloria Olguin, Joe Guillen, Maximus Guillen (Mary), Rosa Guillen, Linda Seitz (Jim), Juan Guillen. He leaves behind a very sad chihuahua, Brownie, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Celerina Guillen, sons Lalo Guillen and Efren Guillen Jr.
Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 10:00pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 with a rosary to begin at 7:00pm at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00am on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Oxnard.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned and Operated GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard, CA. For further information, please call (805) 486.9148
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 15, 2019