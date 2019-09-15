Services
Garcia Mortuary
629 South A Street
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 486-9148
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Garcia Mortuary
629 South A Street
Oxnard, CA 93030
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Garcia Mortuary
629 South A Street
Oxnard, CA 93030
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church
Oxnard, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Efren Arredondo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Efren Guillen Arredondo


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Efren Guillen Arredondo Obituary
Efren Guillen Arredondo

Oxnard - Efren Guillen, "El Guero Rifles", 87, passed away on September 10, 2019.

He was surrounded by several of his children, which is what he would have most wanted. He was very well known in Oxnard and I'm certain he will be missed. He was one of a kind!

He is survived by his children; Maria Pompa (Marciano), Angelina Fuentes (Vidal), Margarita Guillen (Jesus), Gloria Olguin, Joe Guillen, Maximus Guillen (Mary), Rosa Guillen, Linda Seitz (Jim), Juan Guillen. He leaves behind a very sad chihuahua, Brownie, many grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Celerina Guillen, sons Lalo Guillen and Efren Guillen Jr.

Visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 10:00pm on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 with a rosary to begin at 7:00pm at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11:00am on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Oxnard.

To sign the family's online guestbook, share stories and post pictures please visit www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com and click on Efren's name located below "Obituaries."

Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Family Owned and Operated GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard, CA. For further information, please call (805) 486.9148
Published in Ventura County Star on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Efren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now