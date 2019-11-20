|
Eileen Clare Atkinson
Ojai - Eileen Clare Atkinson passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019, at her home in Ojai, California. She was 58 years old. Eileen was born at Ojai Hospital on December 23, 1960, the thirteenth child of George and Kathleen (nee Cottrell) Barrett. Eileen was raised in Ojai and was active in Brownies and 4H. She played softball and in high school was on the track team and in band. She was the Student Body President of Nordhoff High School her junior year. She moved to Maryland with her family when she was 17 and graduated from Southern High School in Oakland, Maryland.
After graduation she moved back to Ojai and started college. She met Andrew Ian Atkinson when they were introduced to each other by a roommate, and they married on July 24, 1982 in Ojai. They moved to Alaska for 3 ½ years, then returned to Ojai, bought a house and settled in, where they raised 2 children. Eileen began a career in accounting, most recently working in the financial department for the City of Ojai.
Eileen had a deep and abiding faith and was a lifelong member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church where she was active in the Pastoral Council, the Confirmation Group, and the Bereavement Ministry.
Eileen had a passion for young people and her home became a safe haven for numerous friends of her children. All were welcomed with a hot meal and a warm bed if necessary. She enjoyed hiking and activities with her children and family. Eileen was gracious and giving and loved by all who knew her.
Eileen is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Drew Atkinson and her children, Hannah Marie Atkinson and Cameron Andrew Atkinson. She is also survived by her 14 siblings. Tony Barrett (Maureen), Dan Barrett (Diane), Mary Maben (Mike), Mike Barrett, Cel Hickok (Larry), Patrick Barrett (Susan), Tom Barrett (Yvonne Young), Peggy Brown (Craig), Betsy Karnes (Steve Burke), Joan Dockery, Bill Barrett (Janet) , Maureen Welsh (Reese), Francie Barrett (Alex Chavez) and Kathy Valdez (Chris). Also surviving her is her mother-in-law Carol Atkinson, sister-in-law Laurie Atkinson, and brother-in-law Ross Atkinson (Patty). She also leaves behind her numerous beloved nieces and nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews. Eileen was preceded in death by her parents George and Kathleen Barrett, her sister-in-law Sonja Barrett, and her father-in-law Ian Atkinson.
A funeral mass and celebration of Eileen's life will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:30am, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 185 St. Thomas Drive, Ojai, CA. Reception will follow. Memorial gifts can be made to Catholic Charities (https://catholiccharities.secure.force.com/Donate ). A private interment at Nordhoff Cemetery is planned for Sunday, December 1, 2019. Arrangements by Joseph P. Reardon Funeral Home, Ventura.
"Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; love leaves a memory no one can steal." Irish Proverb
Published in Ventura County Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019