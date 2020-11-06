Eileen Giles Berg



Born September 27, 1930 to Ralph F. Giles and Mina C. Christensen in Heber, Utah. Died October 30, 2020 in her home in Thousand Oaks, California. Eileen was extremely grateful for her wonderful parents. They were some of the best people in the world. Likewise, she cared deeply for her siblings. She was the oldest of four children. She had one brother and two sisters. She graduated from Wasatch High School, Heber, Utah in 1948. She worked as an operator for the telephone company for three years. She was a beauty pageant contestant for Miss Utah.



Eileen married Bernell Berg on October 26, 1951 in the Salt Lake Temple. They lived in Ft. Riley, Kansas and later made their home in Southern California where they have resided since. She loved California! Eileen and Bernell had five children: two sons and three daughters.



She was very organized and loved to have a clean home. She was an excellent cook and baked frequently. She was always taking meals and baked goods to many people. She was a compassionate friend and neighbor. She was an expert seamstress. She sewed many costumes for musical productions. She sewed prom and wedding dresses. She made quilts for every grandchild for their birth and baptism which are treasures to this day. She enjoyed painting and much of her artwork hung in her home. She loved to read. She loved music. She performed in duets and quartets on many occasions. She loved musicals and attended them as often as she could. She was very patriotic. She led her children to recite the Pledge of Allegiance on their front lawn for every applicable holiday.



Eileen had many teaching and leadership positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and had a strong testimony. She lived a life of service and volunteered at the hospital, voting polls, community and church. She served as President of the Relief Society organization, Young Women's organization and Primary organization in her church. Young people loved Eileen and she loved them! She was fun loving and laid back. She was a very social and optimistic person. She had a good sense of humor even to the very end. She was a night owl. She took her children on late-night runs to Jack-in-the-Box. She was the life of the party. She took her children and their friends to the beach often and let them have many sleepovers. She had friends of all ages. Her home was always open. Friends would stop by unannounced frequently and she made time to sit and chat with them (not something many people make time for these days). She was an excellent listener. She took in several youth at various times. She was full of ideas. She made crafts with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren for every holiday. She supported all her grandchildren in their various activities and attended nearly all of those activities. She loved Sunday drives and going through model homes. Eileen loved family, friends, people of all walks of life, music, service and chocolate!



Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren felt her deep love and concern for them throughout their lives.



She is survived by sons: Scott and Dana; daughters: Patty, RaNae, and Tammy; 22 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernell, and daughter, Colleen.



She was loved by all who knew her. She will be dearly missed!









