|
|
Eileen O'Brien Davis
Thousand Oaks - Eileen Davis, a 63-year resident of Thousand Oaks, died peacefully on May 16- her 93rd birthday.
During her childhood in Davenport, Iowa and Lake Geneva, WI, she enjoyed the life of a large, loving and joyful family. She began her bachelor's degree at Finch College on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, then moved to Pasadena, CA where she completed her degree at the Pasadena Playhouse.
After meeting the love of her life at the Playhouse, she and her husband John Davis became early settlers in Thousand Oaks on Falmouth Street off of Erbes Road. There, they built a beautiful home and started a family.
Eileen and John raised their three children instilling values of love, kindness and compassion. She then worked at Casual Corner as a fashion consultant where she elevated the confidence of countless women rising in the professional world.
Known affectionately by her grandchildren and many friends as "OB", Eileen was a magnificent mother, grandmother, friend, and wife. Her faith in God and humanity was an inspiration to everyone who crossed her path. She was the embodiment of unconditional love and affection. Eileen was also a bona fide football fanatic whose love for Notre Dame was infectious. She was dangerous at the card table, but her disarming sense of humor made it impossible for people to resist playing with her. And few things will ever be more fun than sitting with her enjoying a session of gossip and people watching.
Eileen is survived by her three children Diane, Janet and John, Jr as well as an adoring world of grandchildren and friends.
Services will be held at St Judes the Apostle in Westlake Village, May 24th, @ 10:am.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Jude's Children Hospital, a charity Eileen held close to her heart.
Published in Ventura County Star on May 22, 2019