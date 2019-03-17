|
|
Elaine Castle
Watsonville, CA
Elaine Castle, 89, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019 in Watsonville, California. She was born in King City to Claire and Tressa Schmidt on November 5, 1929, a week after Black Friday. While money was not plentiful in the rural community where she grew up, she was rich in family and friends. In her later years, she enjoyed writing about her escapades on the farm with her 11 aunts and uncles, many of whom were like siblings to her; younger sister, Donna, and brother, Danny; numerous cousins; and Bitterwater friends.
Elaine graduated from Bitterwater-Tully Elementary School at the top of her class of two. She went on to graduate from King City High School. Her classmate and second husband, Jim Thompson, certifies that she was the prettiest girl in the class. After completing nurses' training at the Santa Clara County Hospital, she married a handsome U.S. Navy veteran, Robert Castle, in 1950. Bob and Elaine enjoyed a long and happy marriage, which ended in 2010 with Bob's death.
Elaine was a housewife and mother for many years. She raised four children and was an active member of the Presbyterian Church, which she served as a Sunday School teacher and deacon, and the PTA. When her children were older, she enjoyed studying Literature and Art History at the local community college, eventually earning her certification and working for many years as a Medical Record Technician in San Jose and Ventura, California. She and Bob enjoyed traveling in their golden years.
After Bob's death, Elaine reunited with an old high school classmate, secret admirer, and retired U.S. Air Force Colonel, Jim Thompson. They married in 2014 and enjoyed five years together in Watsonville, California.
Elaine was greatly loved by her family and friends. She was described by many as "the sweetest person." She was predeceased by her parents, and brother, Dan Schmidt. She leaves behind her husband, Jim Thompson of Watsonville, CA; sister, Donna Hansen of Bitterwater; children, Joan Castle of Monterey, Jeanette Castle of Ventura, Nancy Hillan of San Francisco, Doug Castle and his wife, Janice, of Highland; grandchildren, Jil Cooley and her husband, Joshua, of Chicago, IL, Katie Taylor of Monterey, Alexander Hillan of San Francisco, and Christopher Hillan of San Francisco; and great-grandchildren, Evan, Brenden, and Ava Cooley of Chicago.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 4 at 11 am at the United Presbyterian Church of Watsonville, 112 Beach Street, Watsonville, CA. Donations may be sent to the United Presbyterian Church of Watsonville or the Salvation Army. Flowers can be ordered through Flowers by Toshi.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 17, 2019