Elaine Frances Martinez Widrig
Elaine Frances Martinez Widrig, a long-time resident of the Oxnard area, passed away Tuesday the 5th of May, peacefully in her home surrounded by her loved ones.
Elaine was born on June 11th 1946 in Pagosa Springs, CO to parents Felipe and Elisama Martinez. A graduate of Grant Union High School in 1964, she went on to attend Beauty College in Sacramento, CA and shortly after began her wonderful and loving family.
Elaine loved spending time with her family, socializing with friends, walking and exercising. In her early years, was a standout as a Majorette and loved to sing in the Choir, always had a wonderful smile that could light up a room.
She is survived by her husband Myron, brothers Julian and Nolbert, sisters Beulah, Josie and Rachel, daughters Stacey, Michelle and Tamra, sons William, Sean and Doco, eighteen beautiful grandchildren and ten great grandchildren that brought great joy to her throughout the years.
Elaine will be missed and always loved by all the lives she brought joy too.
Published in Ventura County Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020