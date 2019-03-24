Services
Service
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
College Methodist Church
4300 Telegraph Rd
Ventura, CA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Louise West


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elaine Louise West Obituary
Elaine Louise West

Ventura, CA

Elaine Louise West, 96 of Ventura, California passed away on March 2, 2019. Elaine was born in Centralia, Washington on June 7, 1922 to Roy and Nellie Fletcher. A resident of Ventura for 56 years, she taught school at Montalvo Elementary School in the Ventura Unified School District and was an active member of the College Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling in Europe and all over the United States. She also cherished time with her grandchildren and swimming at the beach. She is survived by her sons Wayne and Dean, her grandsons, Eric, Cody, Jason and Chris, and her great granddaughters, Kiera, Eva and Aaliyah. Elaine was predeceased by her husband Stewart and daughter Janet. A service will be held at College Methodist Church, 4300 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA on April 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.