Elaine Louise West
Ventura, CA
Elaine Louise West, 96 of Ventura, California passed away on March 2, 2019. Elaine was born in Centralia, Washington on June 7, 1922 to Roy and Nellie Fletcher. A resident of Ventura for 56 years, she taught school at Montalvo Elementary School in the Ventura Unified School District and was an active member of the College Methodist Church. She enjoyed traveling in Europe and all over the United States. She also cherished time with her grandchildren and swimming at the beach. She is survived by her sons Wayne and Dean, her grandsons, Eric, Cody, Jason and Chris, and her great granddaughters, Kiera, Eva and Aaliyah. Elaine was predeceased by her husband Stewart and daughter Janet. A service will be held at College Methodist Church, 4300 Telegraph Rd, Ventura, CA on April 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM.
Published in Ventura County Star on Mar. 24, 2019