Elaine Rita SecorVentura - Elaine Rita Secor, (Chicky), passed away to be with her many loved ones and the Lord on July 24, 2020. Elaine was born on June 19, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois to Harold and Evelyn McGrady. The family then relocated to Riverside, California where she was raised along with her two brothers and two sisters. Elaine finally settled in Ventura in 1972.Elaine contracted Scarlett Fever and lost her hearing as a youth. Her sister, Rose, also lost her hearing due to an accident and they were both sent to attend residential living and learning at the school for the deaf in Washington State. Elaine was proficient in sign language and treated family and friends to an occasional song which she would sing in sign language.Elaine married at 17 and had seven children: Richard Nelson, deceased; Nicolas Nelson, deceased, Deborah Nelson, San Marcos, California; Beverly Nelson, deceased; Lisa Hernandez, Ventura; Lori Bergkamp, Fillmore; and Heather. She had two step-children, Mary Secor and Gregory Secor. She survived her husband David Roland Secor who passed away in 1994. Better known as Grandma Chicky, she is survived by her many grandchildren: Jennifer, Christy, Christina, Shayla, Hans, Matthew, Sarah and Joseph; and great grandchildren: Elizabeth, Daniel, Mollie, Madison, Mallory, Faith, Emily, Camille and Liam; and other family members too numerous to list.Elaine was a treasured matriarch of her family and stayed relevant by remaining young at heart to the very end. Grandma Chicky was deeply loved by her grand and great-grandchildren. Her home was a tidy, angel-filled, safe-haven for any of the kids that needed a getaway. She was always ready with a cup of coffee or cocoa and a keen wit when you needed someone to confide in. Growing up with Grandma Chicky, summer vacation held the promise of girt talk in silk pajamas over a bowl of ice cream in front of Jimmy Fallon. Fostering her own school- girl crush on Johnny Cash, she was understanding and easy to talk to about the struggles of childhood, adolescence and adulthood.Grandma Chicky saw each of her grandkids as special individuals and she took the time to help raise them. You could frequently overhear her telling her grandchildren how she loved them "more than all the stars in the sky and all the sand on the beach". Tired, hungry, broken hearted, confused, or over your head, being at Grandma Chicky's house could take the world off your shoulders, even if just for the weekend.Visitation will be by appointment from 3-5pm Monday, August 3 rd in the JOSEPH P. REARDON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 757 East Main Street, Ventura. Elaine's services will be Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 12pm at the Funeral Home followed by the burial at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park.