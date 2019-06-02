|
|
Eldon "Pete" Peterson
Ventura - Eldon "Pete" Peterson born on May 27, 1921 in Mount Vernon, Washington passed away at nearly 98 years of age on May 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Marjorie Peterson. Pete is survived by his daughter, Terry Hanoch and husband, Gene; and sons, John Peterson and wife, Crystal; Eric Peterson and wife, Lynne; Rocky Peterson; and Danny Peterson; and six grandchildren.
He was the long time owner of Ventura County Business Machines. He was a member of the Lions Club, the Masonic Lodge, the Ventura Chamber of Commerce, Missionary Church, and more recently Ventura Jubilee Fellowship Church. Pete also had his pilots license for many years, and he & Marjie enjoyed annual trips to Alisal Guest Ranch.
Family and friends can pay their respects at the memorial service on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., to be held at Charles Carroll Funeral Home, 15 Teloma Drive, Ventura, California 93003. The memorial service will be followed by a Celebration of Life at the home of Eric & Lynne Peterson.
Published in Ventura County Star from June 2 to June 9, 2019