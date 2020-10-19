Eldridge R. Southall
Henderson, NV - Eldridge R. Southall went to be with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 3, 2020.
Eldridge was born on March 15, 1965 in Port Hueneme, CA. He grew up in Oxnard, CA where he graduated from Hueneme High School. Eldridge had one daughter, Lundyn, who he was so very proud of and always talked about her with the biggest smile. Eldridge was a resident of Henderson, NV for over 23 years and had many friends from the area.
Eldridge worked in the supermarket and grocery store industry for over 37 years and recently retired from Smith's Food and Drug Store in Henderson, NV. He really enjoyed listening to music, dancing, movies and just having fun. Eldridge was a loving father, brother, uncle and friend.
Eldridge leaves behind Lundyn Southall and Gloria Vazquez of Henderson, NV; Arleen Southall of Port Hueneme, CA; Patrick & Trina Southall of Simi Valley, CA. He leaves a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard, Ca. Service will be socially distanced for family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148