1/1
Eldridge R. Southall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eldridge's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eldridge R. Southall

Henderson, NV - Eldridge R. Southall went to be with the Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 3, 2020.

Eldridge was born on March 15, 1965 in Port Hueneme, CA. He grew up in Oxnard, CA where he graduated from Hueneme High School. Eldridge had one daughter, Lundyn, who he was so very proud of and always talked about her with the biggest smile. Eldridge was a resident of Henderson, NV for over 23 years and had many friends from the area.

Eldridge worked in the supermarket and grocery store industry for over 37 years and recently retired from Smith's Food and Drug Store in Henderson, NV. He really enjoyed listening to music, dancing, movies and just having fun. Eldridge was a loving father, brother, uncle and friend.

Eldridge leaves behind Lundyn Southall and Gloria Vazquez of Henderson, NV; Arleen Southall of Port Hueneme, CA; Patrick & Trina Southall of Simi Valley, CA. He leaves a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Garcia Mortuary Chapel, 629 South A Street in Oxnard, Ca. Service will be socially distanced for family.

To sign the family's online guestbook, click on Eldridge's name located below "Obituaries" at www.garciamortuaryoxnard.com.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of GARCIA MORTUARY, 629 South A Street, Oxnard. For further information, please call (805)486-9148






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ventura County Star from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garcia Mortuary
629 South A Street
Oxnard, CA 93030
(805) 486-9148
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Garcia Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved